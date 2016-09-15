Arcanum boys golf team beats Bradford

VERSAILLES – Arcanum beat Bradford 183-218 in a Cross County Conference boys golf match on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Arcanum’s Steven Vanatta was the match medalist with a nine-hole round of 42 on the back nine. Also for the Trojans, Carter Gray shot a 45, Cameron Reed shot a 46, Cade Brubaker shot a 50, Cameron Warner shot a 50, and Isaiah Smith shot a 53.

Alex Swabb led Bradford with a round of 44. Also for the Railroaders, Isaiah Painter shot a 52, Hayden Dickerson shot a 56, and Eric Sanders shot a 66.