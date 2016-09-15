Versailles golfer Lauren Heitkamp ties school record

VERSAILLES – Versailles’ Lauren Heitkamp tied a school record as the Lady Tigers golf team beat Miami East 184-207 on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Lauren Heitkamp shot a round of 37 on the front nine of Stillwater, tying the school record for nine holes. Also for the Lady Tigers, Lauren Durham shot a 46, Morgan Heitkamp shot a 49, Jorja Pothast shot a 52, Morgan Barlage shot a 54, and Anna Groff shot a 60.

Maggie Bergman and Paige Lawson both led Miami East with rounds of 49. Also for the Vikings, Emily Rowley shot a 52, Macy Krites shot a 57, Marissa Kearns shot a 60, and Kearsten Kirby shot a 70.

Versailles improved to 9-1 with the win.