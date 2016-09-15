Greenville girls golf team defeats Wayne

GREENVILLE – The Greenville girls golf team beat Wayne 215-232 on Thursday at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Victoria Landis led Greenville with a nine-hole round of 50. Also for the Lady Wave, Jada Garland shot a 53, Makenzi Glancy shot a 54, and Kylie Beam shot a 58.

Wayne’s Heidi Weeks was the match medalist with a round of 47 while the Warriors’ Laura Daily shot a 58.

Greenville improved to 7-6-1 with the win while Wayne fell to 1-13.

Greenville's Victoria Landis tees off during a girls golf match against Wayne on Thursday at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

