Greenville girls golf team defeats Wayne

GREENVILLE – The Greenville girls golf team beat Wayne 215-232 on Thursday at Turtle Creek Golf Course.
Victoria Landis led Greenville with a nine-hole round of 50. Also for the Lady Wave, Jada Garland shot a 53, Makenzi Glancy shot a 54, and Kylie Beam shot a 58.
Wayne’s Heidi Weeks was the match medalist with a round of 47 while the Warriors’ Laura Daily shot a 58.
Greenville improved to 7-6-1 with the win while Wayne fell to 1-13.
Greenville’s Victoria Landis tees off during a girls golf match against Wayne on Thursday at Turtle Creek Golf Course.
