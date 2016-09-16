Franklin Monroe volleyball team swept by Covington

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe volleyball has shown steady improvement as the season has progressed, but the Lady Jets took their foot off the gas Thursday in their matchup with Covington.

The junior varsity squad opened the evening with a 25-12, 25-15 win. But in the varsity contest the Buccs took one home in straight sets, 25-20, 25-15 and 25-21.

The Jets played a fairly well in the opening set and the score was knotted at 18, but then the wheels fell off the cart with mental errors and poor hitting allowing Covington to finish 25-20.

In the second set Franklin Monroe couldn’t get over the hump as the Buccs rolled 25-15.

“We didn’t play up to my expectations, but we did play fairly steady, and that was good enough to get the win on the road tonight,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said.

The Jets played a little more spirited in the final set … but the tone was set early, and Covington rallied to take the final and decisive set 25-21.

“We started the final set well and finally got a little momentum going, but we just didn’t have any oomph tonight,” Franklin Monroe coach Angie Filbrun said. “We just didn’t have it when it mattered. I told the girls I believe in you … but you have to believe in yourself.”

Covington was led by Bre Dieprink with 18 assists, Legend Patty with 11 kills and Ashley Cecil with 20 digs. The Buccs are now 5-1 in the Cross County Conference and 5-5 overall.

Franklin Monroe fell to 2-4 in the CCC and 4-6 overall and will play at Bethel on Tuesday.

Franklin Monroe's Hannah Eley hits the ball during a volleyball match against Covington on Thursday in Pitsburg.