GREENVILLE – Greenville has announced more schedule changes as a result of field maintenance at Harmon Field.

The varsity girls soccer game against Troy has been moved to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Troy Memorial Stadium.

The junior varsity and varsity boys soccer games against Vandalia-Butler have been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Harmon Field.

The varsity boys soccer game against Eaton has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Harmon Field.