Clayton Murphy welcome home celebration set for Sept. 30

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village Local School District in conjunction with New Madison, Hollansburg and Palestine communities will celebrate and welcome home 2016 Olympic 800 meter run bronze medalist Clayton Murphy on Sept. 30.

The evening’s festivities will begin with a community parade starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 in New Madison escorting Murphy down Main Street. Following the parade, the recognition ceremony will take place at the Tri-Village football stadium prior to kickoff at approximately 7 p.m.

After the ceremony, there will be a meet and greet with Murphy where he will be available for pictures and autographs.