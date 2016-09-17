Versailles junior varsity boys golf beats Miami East

VERSAILLES – Versailles’ junior varsity boys golf team recorded its best score of the season on Friday, defeating Miami East’s junior varsity 182-219 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles’ Austin Pleiman was the match medalist with a round of 40 on the par-35 course. Also for the Tigers, Will Eversole shot a 43, Alex Keiser shot a 49, Kyle Dapore shot a 50, Ethan Kremer shot a 53, and Brayden Robinson shot a 54.

Kyle Fetters led Miami East with a nine-hole round of 53. Also for the Vikings, Tyler Fetters shot a 54, Zach Kowalak shot a 55, Duncan Schmackers shot a 57, and Keegan Mahanney shot a 62.

Versailles improved to 6-3 with the win.