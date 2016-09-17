Franklin Monroe boys golf team beats Covington on senior night

GREENVILLE – The Franklin Monroe boys golf team celebrated its senior night with a 190-244 win against Covington on Thursday at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Jeremy Bridenbaugh led Franklin Monroe with a round of 43 on the back nine of Turtle Creek. Also for the Jets, Noah Koffer shot a 47, Hunter Rich shot a 50, Derek Lusher shot a 50, Luke Booher shot a 51, and Bryce Filbrun shot a 51.

Covington’s Andrew Slusher shared medalist honors with Bridenbaugh as he also shot a 43. Also for the Buccaneers, Jack Shell shot a 59, Derek McCool shot a 62, Hunter Alexander shot an 80, Dylan Lucas shot an 83, and Garrett Warner shot an 83.