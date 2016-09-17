Franklin Monroe’s Bryanna Diceanu, Versailles’ Jacob Heitkamp named athletes of the week

DARKE COUNTY – A pair of seniors who have come up with big plays are The Daily Advocate’s athletes of the week.

This week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week are Franklin Monroe girls soccer player Bryanna Diceanu and Versailles football player Jacob Heitkamp.

Heitkamp came up with an interception that helped seal Versailles’ 20-12 week three victory against Anna, which was just one of his big plays in a phenomenal game.

“He had an outstanding game,” Versailles football coach Adam Miller said. “We’ve really noticed how hard he’s been playing this year. Very opportunistic this week.”

For the interception the senior defensive end tipped a pass into the air and hauled it in himself.

“When we needed a stop defensively he tipped the ball in the air, caught it himself and made a big play,” Miller said.

Earlier in the game Heitkamp had another huge play on defense, causing a fumble that George Grow returned for a touchdown.

“It’s great to see that he was able to take advantage of those situations,” Miller said. “He was playing hard, and that’s what happens when you play hard.”

For the season Heitkamp has seven tackles and three tackles for loss.

He’s also excelled on offense as a three-year starter at left tackle.

“He’s done a great job,” Miller said. “With him being our left tackle, we rely on him to really set the edge when we run outside.”

Heitkamp’s work ethic has been instrumental to Versailles starting the season off strong.

“Does a great job of leading by example,” Miller said. “He doesn’t say much but he gets done what he needs to get done.”

Diceanu has scored goals in three of Franklin Monroe’s first four games this season.

“That was a beautiful hit,” Franklin Monroe girls soccer coach Scott Howell said of Diceanu’s second goal against Tri-County North. “There were seven kids running in, and she was able to get it through the traffic and into the net.”

The Franklin Monroe senior scored two goals against Tri-County North, had a hat trick against Greenville and then scored to avoid a shutout against Newton.

For the season Diceanu leads Darke County with six goals. She also has an assist and has helped the Lady Jets start the year 3-1.

As a junior Diceanu led all Darke County girls in goals and assists, and as a sophomore she led the county in scoring and was second in assists. She already has earned first team all-Cross County Conference three times in her career.

