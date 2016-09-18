Tri-Village football team shuts out Riverview East Academy

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village took a step forward in its football program on Friday, hosting Riverview East Academy out of Cincinnati and rolling to a 34-0 victory.

The Patriots set the tone early with their defense, sacking the quarterback twice on Riverview’s first possession and forcing a punt.

On the first play from offense, Jared Buckley broke two tackles at the 50-yard line then cut it back against the grain and raced down the sideline to the 5-yard line. He then drug three tacklers hanging off his shoulders into the end zone for the quick score to go up 6-0.

The same scenario almost played out again with the Patriots stuffing Riverview on defense and getting the ball back with good field position. Again it was Buckley getting the call, springing another big run … but stopped on the 15-yard line.

Buckley rushed the ball 13 times for 178 yards on the night.

“Jared Buckley showed improvement tonight with some very strong runs. We have stressed to him that not every run is going to be a 25-yard gain. Sometimes you have to take a 2-yard gain and don’t take a big loss. Tonight he ran hard, and it showed,” TV coach Jason Schondelmyer said.

A few plays later Jonny Wilson called his own number with a QB keeper up the middle with his line making him a hole for him to squeeze through for the 3-yard TD.

Wilson then tossed a short pass to Noah Burns for the two-point conversion to go up 14-0 with just four minutes off the clock.

Tri-Village struck one more time before the first half ended … and once again the defense shined and was rewarded with the score.

With Riverview deep in its own territory and the quarterback running for his life, senior Gavin Richards tracked him down and stripped him of the football. Buckley scooped up the oblong object and sprinted 20-yards to the end zone. Richards booted the ball with his left leg through the uprights to give the PATS a 21-0 halftime advantage.

“We had a few varsity hits tonight, and that’s what we have been stressing to our guys. We need to get more physical, and I heard a few of those hits tonight,” Schondelmyer said.

In the second half Wilson threw a 25-yard pass just over the outstretched hand of the defender, dropping it right into the pocket for Austin Bruner at the goal line for a score as the Patriots went up 28-0.

“It was nice to have Jonny Wilson back out there tonight. He’s got a lot of composure. He is a great leader for us, and the kids feel more confident with him in the huddle,” Schondelmyer said.

The PATS would score one more time in the third frame when Noah Burns broke free, running 54-yards and giving Tri-Village 34-0 lead.

With the clock continuously running in the final quarter the Patriots kept Riverview off the scoreboard to record a shutout for the defense.

“For our defensive guys to come out here tonight and get the shutout is a confidence booster in just learning how to be physical and making plays on Friday night,” Schondelmyer concluded.

Tri-Village evened its record at 2-2 and will host Covenant Christian from Indiana at 7 p.m. Friday.

Scoring summary

Buckley – 62-yard rush (XP – no good)

Wilson – 2-yard rush (Wilson to Burns)

Buckley – 20-yard fumble return (Richards kick)

Wilson – 25-yards to Bruner (Richards kick)

Burns – 54-yard rush (XP – no good)

