Franklin Monroe junior high volleyball beats Bradford

BRADFORD – Franklin Monroe beat Bradford in a pair of junior high volleyball matches on Friday.

Franklin Monroe won the eighth grade match 25-17, 25-12.

Bradford’s Buzz Brewer had four aces, four kills and one assist. Cassi Mead served three points and had two assists. Abby Gade served two points. Maggie Manuel had one block and one assist.

Franklin Monroe won the seventh grade match 23-25, 25-17, 25-22.

Bradford’s Alexis Barhorst had eight points, four aces and one kill. Zoe Brewer had seven points. Nylani Beireis had six points, two were aces. Abby Fike had five points, three aces and one kill. Macy Bubeck had four points including two aces. Ally Wackler had three points and five kills. Rylee Canan had one ace and four assists.