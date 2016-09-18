Versailles boys golf team finishes as runner up at Jordan Moeller Memorial

CELINA – Versailles finished as the runner up to St. Henry on Saturday in the Jordan Moeller Memorial Invitational at the Mercer County Elks Golf Club.

The Versailles boys golf team shot a 349 to finish second behind St. Henry’s 336 in the 17-team invitational. St. Marys finished third with a 353, Lima Shawnee was fourth with a 356, Minster was fifth with a 364, Russia placed sixth with a 373, Coldwater was seventh with a 388, Parkway finished eighth with a 392, Fort Recovery was ninth with a 393, and Anna was 10th with a 397.

Botkins finished 11th with a 401, Greenville was 12th with a 404, Van Wert finished 13th with a 405, Marion Local was 14th with a 408, New Knoxville placed 15th with a 433, Celina was 16th with a 435, and New Bremen was 17th with a 465.

St. Henry’s Rylee Deitsch was the tournament medalist with an 18-hole round of 80.

Kyle Cotner led Versailles with a round of 81, tying for second place overall with St. Henry’s Jack Romer. Cotner won a $500 scholarship for having the lowest score among seniors.

Also for Versailles, Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker shot an 88, Preston Platfoot shot an 89, Isaac Ruhenkamp shot a 91, and Alex Groff shot a 96.

Jason Shields led Greenville with a 91, Connor Null shot a 96, Andrew Kiryluk shot a 100, and Matt Hounshell shot a 117.