Arcanum volleyball team sweeps Greenville

ARCANUM – This wasn’t a conference game or a game to determine tournament seeding but just an old-fashioned Darke County rivalry bragging rights game.

So, for at least the next year I can say that I was better than you. That’s what went down Saturday afternoon as Arcanum hosted the Greenville volleyball team. Arcanum gets to brag this year as the Trojans swept the Lady Wave in three straight sets 25-13, 25-18 and 25-16.

“We played our game tonight,” Arcanum Coach Meagan O’Dell said. “Played great as a team … nothing hit the floor barely today. We talked; we hustled.”

“The girls are trying hard,” Greenville coach Chelsea Dowd said. “They didn’t play poorly today. They were competitive, but there were some errors that we hadn’t made lately we made today. They are a good team. They showed up today.”

The Lady Trojans took command early of set one. They surged out to leads of 9-2 and 14-4 before Greenville could get into the flow of the match. From that point on the set was basically an even play as Arcanum went on to win 25-13.

The Lady Wave opened set two with a renewed spirit by opening an early 5-1 advantage. Arcanum quickly countered and managed to tie the score 6-6 before opening a three to four point cushion that carried the Trojans through much of this segment until winning the set 25-18.

Though trailing two sets to none Greenville kept up the charge. Set three found the Lady Wave with the lead at 12-9 before Arcanum launched a 16-4 assault to close out set three 25-16 and win the match.

“I felt like they rallied after the first set, and they made fewer errors,” Coach Dowd said. “Not a bad day of volleyball, but things that we can work on to get better.”

Arcanum re-enters Cross County Conference play when it faces defending champion Miami East at at 5:30pm. Tuesday at Casstown. Greenville will travel to Xenia to play at 5:30pm. Tuesday.

Arcanum won the junior varsity match 25-23 and 25-13.

Arcanum’s Stevie Johnting goes for a block during a volleyball match against Greenville on Saturday in Arcanum. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Stevie-Johnting-WEB.jpg Arcanum’s Stevie Johnting goes for a block during a volleyball match against Greenville on Saturday in Arcanum. Tim Alley|For The Daily Advocate