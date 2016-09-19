Franklin Monroe boys soccer team falls to Seven Hills for its 1st loss

PITSBURG – Intensity and physicality were the two words of the day Saturday as the Jets of Franklin Monroe squared off against the Seven Hills High School Stingers.

The Stingers, who came from the Cincinnati area, brought with them a different brand of soccer than is normally played in this area. They used this to their advantage to hand the Jets their first loss of the season, 4-0.

“They were physical and vocal,” Franklin Monroe boys soccer coach Danny Diceanu said. “The Cincinnati level of play is higher right now than the Dayton area. They (Seven Hills) play a British style.”

The Stingers matched the FM game of body control and speed and added a body to body aggressive style after every free ball. They made much more use of the sliding tackle, which if not done properly is a foul.

Seven Hills got two goals in the first half and added two more in the second, the final coming with just 40 seconds remaining, which just added to the frustration of the Jets in what had been a long day.

“You think you’re somewhere and a loss like this shows you you’re not as good as you are you are or as bad as you are,” Coach Diceanu said. “A loss is a loss. You’ve got to learn from it. Winning spoils you. Good thing that we finally got beat. You learn from them. Guys can take something away from today and understand that you have to still need to work hard and build on the stuff that we’ve done … It’s what you do with what you lost.”

Franklin Monroe's Bryce Robison controls the ball during a boys soccer game against Seven Hills on Saturday in Pitsburg. Tim Alley|For The Daily Advocate