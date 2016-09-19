Franklin Monroe girls soccer team shuts out Northwestern

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Lady Jets hosted the Lady Warriors of Northwestern High School in a non-conference soccer match on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors of the Central Buckeye Conference were looking to add to their current two-game winning streak, but FM got two goals each from Bryanna Diceanu and Chloe Brumbaugh to take down Northwestern 4-0.

“We played a little better today,” Lady Jets coach Scott Howell said. “Northwestern is a big, strong team from a bigger school. We had a good week of practice. We didn’t get beat to the ball, added a couple of players to the starting lineup.

“We didn’t change anything offensively,” Howell continued. “Moved the defense around a little bit. Wasn’t pleased with the amount of goals we gave up against Newton. Made some changes in the back, all older girls. They need to play strong.

“This was a good win for us,” Coach Howell concluded. “They beat us last year, but we still have a long way to go.”

The Lady Jets resume play Tuesday when they travel to Botkins for a match at 5 p.m. Franklin Monroe is now 4-1 on the season.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FM-logo-WEB-7.jpg