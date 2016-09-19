Mississinawa Valley seeks head varsity softball coach

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley High School is looking for a head varsity softball coach.

Varsity coaching experience is preferred but not required. Candidates must be able to complete Ohio coaching requirements and pass BCI/FBI background checks to be considered for the position.

Interested candidates should send a letter of interest, resume and references to Athletic Director Mike Griffin at 10480 Staudt Rd, Union City, OH 45390 or [email protected] Applications will be accepted until filled.

No teaching openings are available at this time. Paraprofessional position may be available for the right candidate with hours being 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and $14.87 per hour for step 0.