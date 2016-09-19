Tippecanoe sweeps the Greenville girls tennis team

TIPP CITY – Tippecanoe swept Greenville 5-0 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference girls tennis match on Thursday.

In first singles Greenville’s Natalie Milligan lost 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 to Kennedy Reeder. In the second singles match the Lady Wave’s Abby Swensen lost 6-1, 6-3 to Sophia McDowell. The Wave’s Marabelle Lance lost 6-3, 6-4 to Jordan Jones in third singles.

In the first doubles match Greenville’s Molly Hunt and Larisa Schmitmeyer lost 6-4, 7-5 to Ladia Coning and Alyssa Stewart. In second doubles the Lady Wave’s Addie Haupt and Amber Hutt lost 6-3, 6-4 to Claire Wint and Anna Kueterman.

Greenville fell to 10-3 overall and 5-2 in the GWOC with the loss. Tipp improved to 13-3 overall and 8-0 in the GWOC.