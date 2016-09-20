Franklin Monroe girls soccer team plays tough against No. 3 ranked Lehman Catholic

PITSBURG – When you’re hosting the No. 3 state ranked soccer team, you will try to do whatever you can to give your team a shot in the end to win the game.

For nearly 53 minutes that’s what the Franklin Monroe Lady Jets soccer team did by employing a defensive scheme that would keep the Lehman Catholic Cavaliers at bay.

But at the 27-minute mark Lehman slipped one in at the top of the goal over the out-stretched hand of goalkeeper Allyson Masterson.

Now trailing 1-0 FM changed gears, pushing the ball when it had numbers to try and counter, nearly doing just that when Bryanna Diceanu lifted one from midfield toward the top of the goal with eyes for the net … but the Lehman keeper timed her jump right and got just enough of the ball to deflect it into the top cross bar, denying the tie.

“We had three great opportunities after they scored a goal, and if we get one of those then they (Lehman) might have folded as we frustrated them all night with our defense,” Franklin Monroe coach Scott Howell said.

Lehman then capitalized a few moments later with another goal to go up 2-0 … and for good measure added one more with under a minute to go to record a 3-0 win over Franklin Monroe.

“They are what we would call the full package … a tough match-up,” Howell said. “We gave them a run, the game plan was solid, and the girls executed it well. We had our opportunities … but give them credit; that’s a good team,” Howell said.

“This was like playing a tournament game and to go anywhere in the tournament we will have to play and beat a team like this, and this was practice for that,” Howell concluded.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_4879.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_4880.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_4886.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_4892.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_4899.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_4911.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_4915.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEB_4936.jpg Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate Franklin Monroe’s Allyce Bond controls the ball during a girls soccer game against Lehman Catholic on Monday in Pitsburg. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Allyce-Bond-WEB.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Allyce Bond controls the ball during a girls soccer game against Lehman Catholic on Monday in Pitsburg. Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate