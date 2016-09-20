Tri-Village boys golf team wins CCC regular season finale vs. Twin Valley South

ARCANUM – Tri-Village’s boys golf team defeated Twin Valley South in their final Cross County Conference match of the year 188-204 on Monday at Beechwood Golf Course.

With the win the Patriots finished the regular season at 6-6.

Dillon McCullough led the Patriots with a 42 while Nathan Osbourne of Twin Valley South was medalist with a 37.

The other Patriot scores were Luke Wheeler with a 38, Gage Hileman a 49, Brenden Hurst a 49, Derek Eyer a 51 and Corbin Holzapfel a 57.

“I’m very proud of this group and the progress we’ve made throughout the year,” Tri-Village boys golf coach Logan Brubaker said. “We won a few matches early in the low 200s but have continued to improve as we have been in the 190s and 180s the last several matches. For a team who lost a ton last year and have had limited varsity exposure, I’m proud to finish the CCC season at 6-6.

“In the JV contest Cohen Nelson shot a 49 dropping nearly 20 strokes off his game from earlier in the year. He has a lot of potential if he keeps working on his game,” Brubaker concluded.

