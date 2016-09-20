Greenville boys golf team defeats Celina

CELINA – Greenville’s boys golf team beat Celina 209-216 on Monday at the Celina Lynx Golf Club.
Jason Shields led Greenville with a nine-hole round of 49. Also for the Green Wave, Andrew Kiryluk shot a 51, Clayton Klosterman shot a 53, Connor Null shot a 53, and Matt Hounshell shot a 62.
Greenville’s Jason Shields hits a shot during a boys golf match against Celina on Monday at the Celina Lynx Golf Club.
