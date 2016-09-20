Greenville boys golf team defeats Celina

CELINA – Greenville’s boys golf team beat Celina 209-216 on Monday at the Celina Lynx Golf Club.

Jason Shields led Greenville with a nine-hole round of 49. Also for the Green Wave, Andrew Kiryluk shot a 51, Clayton Klosterman shot a 53, Connor Null shot a 53, and Matt Hounshell shot a 62.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP3838.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP3839.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP3842.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP3845.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP3846.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate Greenville’s Jason Shields hits a shot during a boys golf match against Celina on Monday at the Celina Lynx Golf Club. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Jason-Shields-WEB.jpg Greenville’s Jason Shields hits a shot during a boys golf match against Celina on Monday at the Celina Lynx Golf Club. Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.