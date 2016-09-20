Bradford junior high volleyball teams sweep Covington

BRADFORD – Bradford’s junior high volleyball teams beat Covington on Monday.

Bradford’s seventh graders swept Covington 25-10, 25-13.

The Railroaders’ Abby Fike had 20 service points including 12 aces. Alexis Barhorst had eight serve points. Ally Wackler had four points, two aces and three kills. Macy Bubeck had four points, two of which were aces. Rylee Canan had three assists.

The Bradford eighth graders swept Covington 25-23, 25-17.

Maggie Manuel had 11 service points, six aces and one kill. Hailee Baker had four points, including an ace. Courtney Monnin had three points, two aces and one assist. Cassi Mead had three points, an ace, four assists and four kills. Kendall Hill had two service points, two assists and an ace. Emma Canan had two aces. Buzz Brewer had an ace, an assist and three kills. Aliviyah Boggs had a kill and an assist. Abby Gade had one ace.