Greenville girls tennis team swept by Vandalia-Butler

VANDALIA – The Greenville girls tennis team lost its third consecutive match with a 5-0 loss at Greater Western Ohio Conference foe Vandalia-Butler.

In first singles Greenville’s Natalie Milligan lost 6-1, 6-1 to Madison Peyton. In second singles the Lady Wave’s Abby Swensen lost 6-2, 6-4 to Allison Baker. In the third singles match the Wave’s Marabelle Lance lost 6-1, 6-1 to xia Lin.

In the first doubles match Greenville’s Molly Hunt and Larisa Schmitmeyer lost 7-5, 6-2 to Jenna Al-Bezreh Ashley Hess. In second doubles the Lady Wave’s Alison Baughman and Addie Haupt lost 7-6, 6-2 to Rachel Burton and Hannah Scarpelli.

Greenville fell to 10-4 overall and 5-3 in the GWOC with the loss. Butler improved to 11-3 overall and 7-0 in the GWOC.