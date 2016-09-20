Arcanum boys golf team defeats Covington

PIQUA – The Arcanum boys golf team beat Covington 175-215 in a Cross County Conference match at Echo Hill Golf Course.

Arcanum’s Steven Vanatta was the match medalist with a two-over-par 38 for the nine hole round. Also for the Trojans, Cade Brubaker shot a 44, Cameron Warner shot a 45, Cameron Reed shot a 48, Carter Gray shot a 48, and Isaiah Smith shot a 49.

Andrew Slusher led Covington with a round of 39. Also for the Buccaneers, Derek McCool shot a 57, Jack Shell shot a 59, Dylan Lucas shot a 60, Thomas Kuether shot a 65, and Hunter Alexander shot a 73.