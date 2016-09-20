Posted on by

Arcanum girls golf team beats Covington


PIQUA – Arcanum beat Covington 194-206 in a Cross County Conference girls golf match on Monday at Echo Hill Golf Course.

Arcanum’s Brenna Loxley led all golfers with a nine-hole round of 45. Also for the Lady Trojans, Madi O’Daniel shot a 47, Lexi Unger shot a 50, Franchesca Hackworth shot a 52, and Madi Mankin shot a 62.

Addison Metz led Covington with a round of 47. Also for the Buccanners, Kelsey McReynolds shot a 48, Noelle Gast shot a 52, Emily Thompson shot a 59, Megan Alexander shot a 64, and Emily Hedrick shot a 70.

