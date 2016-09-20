Versailles girls golf team defeats Parkway

VERSAILLES – Versailles’ girls golf team beat Parkway 177-244 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Monday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles’ Lauren Heiktamp was the match medalist with a 41 on the front nine of Stillwater. Also for the Lady Tigers, Lauren Durham shot a 42, Morgan Heitkamp shot a 45, Jorja Pothast shot a 49, Morgan Barlage shot a 57, and Taylor Martin shot a 62.

Haylee Stukey led Parkway with a nine-hole round of 60. Also for the Panthers, Autumn Ellis shot a 61, Lauren Henderson shot a 61, Mechaylah Hesse shot a 62, Emma Gause shot a 71, and Margaret Houts shot a 77.

Versailles improved to 10-1 overall and 6-1 in the MAC with the victory.