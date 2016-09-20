Versailles boys golf team beats New Bremen

VERSAILLES – Versailles beat New Bremen 158-200 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Monday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles’ Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker led all golfers with a one-over-par 36. Also for the Tigers, Kyle Cotner shot a 38, Isaac Ruhenkamp shot a 42, Alex Groff shot a 42, Austin Pleiman shot a 43, Will Eversole shot a 47, Preston Platfoot shot a 41, and Connor VanSkyock shot a 42.

Devon Thieman led New Bremen with a nine-hole round of 44. Also for the Cardinals, Derek Bergman shot a 50, Tyler Leichliter shot a 51, Cole Hemmelgarn shot a 55, Austin Schmitmeyer shot a 60, Mitchell Moeller shot a 60, and Jeff Xandler shot a 61.

Versailles improved to 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the MAC with the win.