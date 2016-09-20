Darke County Soccer Association set to begin Recreational Skills Academy

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Soccer Association Recreational Skills Academy will start on Sunday at the Darke Country Fairgrounds soccer fields at the Eidson Road entrance.

It is a weekly program for $25 per child. No pre-registration is required. Parents/guardians can bring their children the first night to register with their $25 cash or check made out to DCSA.

Ages 3-8 years old will be from 5-6 p.m. and ages 9-14 from 6-7p.m. The program runs each Sunday through Oct. 23. Children should be dressed ready to play soccer. Both boys and girls are welcome.

This program is different than the DCSA fall recreational program of past years. Rather than a league of team play, this year’s fall program is focused on soccer skills.

Sam Grimm will run the program and can be contacted at 417-1654.

More information, including a registration form that can be printed and brought to the first night of the Skills Academy, is available on the DCSA Facebook page.