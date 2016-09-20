Versailles football team falls out of AP state rankings

COLUMBUS – After being ranked 17th in Division V last week, the Versailles football team fell out of this week’s Associated Press state rankings.

Last week Versailles was ranked 17th in the state in the season’s first AP poll. The Tigers were behind Coldwater, Wheelersburg, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, Warrensville Heights, Garrettsville Garfield, Milan Edison, Sugarcreek Garaway, Canton Central Catholic, West Salem Northwestern, Swanton, Magnolia Sandy Valley, Richwood North Union, Elyria Catholic, Doylestown Chippewa, Wickliffe and Canfield South Range in the Division V rankings.

However, following Versailles’ one-point loss to Delphos St. John’s the Tigers didn’t receive enough points to be ranked in this week’s state poll.

Versailles is the lone Darke County football team to have been ranked in the AP poll this season.

A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Wayne from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 4 in Division I, Troy from the GWOC is ranked No. 5 in Division II, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 8 in Division III, Coldwater from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 1 in Division V, Marion Local from the MAC is ranked No. 2 in Division VI, Covington from the Cross County Conference is ranked No. 3 in Division VII, Fort Recovery from the MAC is ranked No. 5 in Division VII, and Delphos St. John’s from the MAC is ranked No. 10 in Division VII.

Below is how a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the second weekly Associated Press poll of 20116, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Cincinnati Colerain (21) 4-0 235

2, Pickerington Central (1) 4-0 159

3, Stow-Munroe Falls 4-0 158

4, Huber Heights Wayne (2) 3-1 146

5, Lakewood St. Edward 3-1 97

6, Massillon Jackson 4-0 79

7, Hilliard Bradley 4-0 73

8, Cincinnati Elder 3-1 71

9, Cleveland St. Ignatius 3-1 69

10, Pickerington North 4-0 62

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Powell Olentangy Liberty 47. 12, Dublin Jerome 18. 13, Cincinnati Moeller 14.

DIVISION II

1, Avon (13) 4-0 214

2, Warren G. Harding (4) 4-0 180

3, Bedford (3) 4-0 169

4, Uniontown Lake 4-0 146

5, Troy 4-0 124

6, Worthington Kilbourne 4-0 93

7, Holland Springfield (2) 4-0 72

8, Cincinnati La Salle (1) 2-2 66

9, Wooster 4-0 49

10, Cincinnati Turpin (1) 4-0 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Toledo St. John’s 28. 11, Cincinnati Princeton 28. 13, Dresden Tri-Valley 18. 14, Chardon 16. 14, Akron Ellet 16. 16, Grafton Midview 14. 17, Hudson 12.

DIVISION III

1, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (13) 4-0 196

2, Toledo Central Catholic (2) 4-0 192

3, Akron Hoban (5) 3-1 140

4, Wapakoneta (1) 4-0 137

5, Franklin (1) 4-0 126

6, Alliance Marlington (1) 4-0 110

7, Sandusky 4-0 104

8, Trotwood-Madison (1) 3-1 76

9, St. Marys Memorial 4-0 45

10, Columbus Bexley 4-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cincinnati Mount Healthy 22. 12, Columbus Beechcroft 21. 12, New Philadelphia 21. 14, Bellbrook 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Steubenville (14) 4-0 203

2, Johnstown-Monroe (4) 4-0 178

3, Kettering Archbishop Alter (3) 4-0 153

4, Perry 4-0 128

5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 4-0 103

6, Germantown Valley View (1) 4-0 95

7, Shelby 4-0 80

8, Mantua Crestwood 4-0 72

9, Port Clinton 4-0 56

10, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 3-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Ottawa-Glandorf 29. 12, Columbus Bishop Hartley 27. 13, Hubbard (1) 24. 14, Peninsula Woodridge 20. 15, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 15. 16, Bellevue 13. 17, Cincinnati Wyoming 12.

DIVISION V

1, Coldwater (21) 4-0 228

2, Wheelersburg (1) 4-0 180

3, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 4-0 152

4, Milan Edison 4-0 150

5, Garrettsville Garfield (1) 4-0 122

6, West Salem Northwestern 4-0 106

7, Sugarcreek Garaway 4-0 101

8, Swanton 4-0 70

9, Warrensville Heights 3-1 32

10, West Lafayette Ridgewood 4-0 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Belmont Union Local 25. 12, Richwood North Union 24. 13, Canfield S. Range (1) 18. 14, Wickliffe 16. 15, Canton Central Catholic 15.

DIVISION VI

1, Kirtland (15) 4-0 213

2, Maria Stein Marion Local (5) 3-1 181

3, Hamler Patrick Henry (3) 4-0 161

4, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 4-0 157

5, Mechanicsburg 4-0 156

6, Beverly Fort Frye 4-0 71

7, Liberty Center 3-1 63

8, Bucyrus Wynford 4-0 54

9, Lisbon David Anderson (1) 4-0 41

10, Delphos Jefferson 3-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Newark Catholic 28. 12, Defiance Ayersville 27. 13, Jeromesville Hillsdale 18. 14, Barnesville 15. 14, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 15.

DIVISION VII

1, Mogadore (17) 4-0 224

2, Warren John F. Kennedy (4) 4-0 198

3, Covington (1) 4-0 168

4, Norwalk St. Paul 4-0 123

5, Fort Recovery (1) 3-1 104

6, Toronto 4-0 98

7, Convoy Crestview 4-0 97

8, Shadyside 4-0 70

9, Monroeville 4-0 42

10, Delphos St. John’s 3-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, McComb 34. 12, Troy Christian (1) 28. 13, Edgerton 21. 14, Racine Southern 17. 15, Lucas 14.

Versailles' Garrett Thompson fights through tackles during a football game against Delphos St. John's on Friday night in Versailles.

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

