Bradford volleyball team swept at Covington

COVINGTON – Bradford played well at moments on Tuesday but had too many down stretches as Covington swept the Railroaders in a Cross County Conference volleyball match.

Despite losing the match 25-11, 25-15, 25-15, Bradford coach Maddie Armstrong said there were some positives for the Railroaders to take from Tuesday’ competition.

“Not one of our best but I think we progressively got better as the game went,” Armstrong said. “It’s just a matter of cutting down our personal errors and kind of the same things we’ve continued to work on.”

Covington started out on a roll as the Buccaneers scored the first 10 points of the opening set. After falling behind by double digits Bradford started to play with Covington, out-scoring the Buccs 9-8 in one stretch to cut the deficit to 18-9, but ultimately lost the first set 25-11.

After trailing throughout the entire first set Bradford tied up the score for the first time in the second game, knotting it at 9-9. However, the Railroaders couldn’t keep up the momentum as the Buccaneers went on to a 25-15 victory and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five match.

In the third set Bradford took its first lead of the night by scoring the first point. Covington quickly regained the lead with a 7-0 run, though, and didn’t relinquish it the rest of the night.

Covington increased its lead to double digits before Bradford battled back and cut its deficit to six points, 18-12. That’s as close as the Railroaders would get in a 25-15 loss.

“Covington was a lot faster tempo than a lot of the teams we normally play,” Armstrong said. “So I think we kind of got caught up in that a little bit, kind of got caught on our heels. We just need to power through that the whole and not just every few points.”

Bradford will return to action on Thursday with a home match against Bethel.

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

