Versailles volleyball team defeats Fort Recovery

FORT RECOVERY – Versailles bounced back from an opening set loss to defeat Fort Recovery in a Midwest Athletic Conference volleyball match on Tuesday.

After losing the first set 25-16, Versailles won the next three 25-23, 25-19, 25-15.

Danielle Winner led Versailles with 12 kills while Mallory Marshal, Kami Ording and Lindsey Winner each had eight. Lindsey Winner had a team-high four blocks, and Danielle Winner had three.

Ellen Peters led the Tigers with 18 assists, and Bailey Huffman had seven. Kami Ording had a team-leading 13 digs, Kami McEldowney had nine, Ellen Peters had nine, and Mallory Marshal had nine. Ellen Peters led Versailles with three aces.