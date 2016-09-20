Versailles girls golf team beats Arcanum, Fort Loramie

VERSAILLES – The Versailles girls golf team beat Arcanum and Fort Loramie in a three-team match on Tuesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles shot a 190, Fort Loramie shot a 194, and Arcanum shot a 223 on the front nine of Stillwater.

Lauren Durham led Versailles with a nine-hole round of 42. Also for the Lady Tigers, Morgan Heitkamp shot a 46, Lauren Heitkamp shot a 49, Jorja Pothast shot a 53, Anna Groff shot a 54, and Morgan Barlage shot a 59.

Lexi Unger led Arcanum with a round of 53. Also for the Trojans, Franchesca Hackworth shot a 54, Brenna Loxley shot a 55, Maddi O’Daniel shot a 61, and Madison Mankin shot an 81.

Fort Loramie’s Emily Knouff was the match medalist with a 40, Megan Koppin shot a 47, Riley Middendorf shot a 53, Amy Eilerman shot a 54, Rylee Poeppelman shot a 54, and Kayla Rosengarten shot a 56.