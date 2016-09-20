Versailles boys golf team defeats St. Henry

VERSAILLES – The Versailles boys golf team beat St. Henry 151-164 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Tuesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles’ Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker was the match medalist with a one-over-par 36. Also for the Tigers, Isaac Ruhenkamp shot a 37, Kyle Cotner shot a 39, Alex Groff shot a 39, Preston Platfoot shot a 42, and Connor VanSkyock shot a 45.

Kyle Naumann led St. Henry with a 38, Ryan Grieshop shot a 41, Jack Romer shot a 42, Seth King shot a 43, Lucas Grieshop shot a 43, and Rylee Deitsch shot a 49.

Versailles improved to 9-1 overall and 8-1 in the MAC with the win.