Bradford junior high volleyball teams lose to Miami East

BRADFORD – The Bradford junior high volleyball teams both lost to Miami East on Tuesday.

The Bradford eighth graders lost in three sets, 25-14, 16-25, 25-12.

Maggie Manuel had nine aces and two kills. Kendall Hill had seven aces and one block. Cassi Mead had four kills, three assists, two blocks and two aces. Buzz Brewer had two kills and two assists. Hailee Baker had two kills. Aliviyah Boggs had one block for a kill. Abby Gade had one ace an one assist. Courtney Monnin had one point.

Bradford’s seventh grade team lost 25-21, 25-18.

Zoe Brewer served seven points for the Railroaders. Rylee Canan had two kills and one assist. Alexis Barhorst had two aces and one assist. Abby Fike had two aces and one assist. Nylani Beireis and Macy Bubeck both had an ace. Ally Wackler served one point.

Bradford’s junior high volleyball teams play at Bethel on Thursday.