BRANDT – Franklin Monroe beat Bethel in four sets – 25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20 – in a Cross County Conference volleyball match on Tuesday.

Makenzie Kreitzer led Franklin Monroe with 15 kills in the match, and Corina Conley had eight kills. Kreitzer also had a team-leading four blocks.

Kreitzer and Emilee Morris had two aces each. Emilee Morris led the team with 24 digs while Kreitzer had 22 and Kennedy Morris had 20. Kennedy Morris had a team-high 15 assists while Cassidy Spatz added nine.