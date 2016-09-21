Franklin Monroe boys golf team completes perfect regular season by defeating Ansonia

GREENVILLE – The Franklin Monroe boys golf team finished the regular season undefeated with a 181-251 Cross County Conference victory against Ansonia on Tuesday at White Springs Golf Club.

Franklin Monroe’s Jeremey Bridenbaugh led all golfers with a 43 on the front nine at White Springs. Also for the Jets, Noah Koffer shot a 44, Bryce Filbrun shot a 46, Hunter Rich shot a 48, Derek Lusher shot a 53, and Austin Wolf shot a 61.

Kaya Price led Ansonia with a nine-hole round of 58. Also for the Tigers, Branden Heck shot a 61, Conner Lee shot a 65, Trevor Martin shot a 67, and Carter Ward shot a 70.

Franklin Monroe finished the regular season with a 12-0 record.