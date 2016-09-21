Mississinawa Valley boys golf team loses to Troy Christian

TROY – The Mississinawa Valley boys golf team lost 183-240 to Troy Christian on Tuesday at Miami Shores Golf Course.

Kyler Guillozet led Mississinawa Valley with a nine-hole round of 52. Also for the Blackhawks, Ethan Dirksen shot a 59, Mason Hummel shot a 64, Mason Hiestand shot a 65, Jake Connor shot a 69, and Matt Slyder shot an 82.

Troy Christian’s Ben Schenk led all golfers with a round of 40. Also for the Eagles, Kyle Ward shot a 43, Brandon Kreger shot a 48, Sean Burr shot a 52, Collin Sebor shot a 56, and Aaron Gillespie shot a 57.