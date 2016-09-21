Greenville girls tennis team sweeps Piqua

PIQUA – The Greenville girls tennis team broke a three-match losing streak by sweeping Piqua 5-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference action on Tuesday.

In first singles Greenville’s Natalie Milligan beat Morgan Ford 6-0, 6-1. In second singles the Lady Wave’s Abby Swensen swept Alexa Knorr-Sullivan 6-0, 6-0. In the third singles match the Wave’s Alison Baughman beat Emma Grunkemeyer 6-1, 6-1.

In first doubles Greenville’s Addie Haupt and Marabelle Lance beat Kayla Schulten and Grace Ryan 6-1, 6-2. In the second doubles match the Wave’s Molly Hunt and Amber Hutt swept Hope Conway and Rikki Ramirez 6-0, 6-0.

Greenville improved to 11-4 overall and 6-3 in the GWOC while Piqua fell to 1-10 overall and 1-8 in the GWOC. The Lady Wave will have their senior night against Sidney on Thursday.