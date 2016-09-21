Versailles volleyball team ranked 13th in OHSVCA state rankings

COLUMBUS – For a second consecutive week the Versailles volleyball team is ranked No. 13 in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.

Versailles is ranked No. 13 in Division III in the third weekly OHSVCA poll of the 2016 season. The Lady Tigers were ranked No. 12 in the first poll of the season before falling to No. 13 last week.

Versailles is behind Gilmour Academy, Coldwater, Huron, Highland, Tuscarawas Valley, Newark Catholic, Buckeye Trail, St. Henry, Utica, Eastwood, Miami East and Lutheran West in the Division III state rankings.

Versailles is the lone Darke County team to be ranked in the OHSVCA state poll this season.

A number of other teams with Darke County connections are ranked in this week’s poll. Coldwater from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 2 in Division III, St. Henry from the MAC is ranked No. 8 in Division III, Miami East from the Cross County Conference is ranked No. 11 in Division III, Fort Recovery from the MAC is ranked No. 15 in Division III, Marion Local from the MAC is ranked No. 6 in Division IV, New Bremen from the MAC is ranked No. 7 in Division IV, Minster from the MAC is ranked No. 14 in Division IV, and Delphos St. John’s from the MAC is ranked No. 19 in Division IV.

For more information on the OHSVCA and its state rankings, visit its website at www.ohsvca.org.

OHSVCA state rankings

Division I

1 Ursuline Academy (41) 503

2 Dublin Coffman 293

3 Mason (1) 258

4 St Ursula Academy (Toledo) (6) 255

5 Mount Notre Dame 243

6 St Ursula Academy (Cincinnati) (1) 196

7 Brecksville-Broadview Hts (2) 190

8 Notre Dame Academy (2) 177

9 Hilliard Davidson 124

10 Mother Of Mercy (1) 90

11 Jackson 65

11 Solon 65

13 Strongsville 55

14 Saint Joseph Academy 50

15 St. Francis De Sales 51

16 Avon 48

17 Olentangy Liberty 37

18 Elyria 26

19 Lakota East 25

20 Olmsted Falls 22

Division II

1 Lake Catholic (34) 397

2 Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 272

3 Bishop Hartley (3) 254

4 Archbishop Alter 169

5 Logan Elm (3) 146

6 Jefferson (1) 140

7 Padua Franciscan 153

8 Benjamin Logan (1) 131

9 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (2) 123

10 New Philadelphia (1) 111

11 Southeast 109

12 Bishop Fenwick 98

13 Gallia Academy 39

14 Vermilion 36

15 John Glenn 30

15 Jefferson 30

17 Archbishop Hoban 28

18 Norwalk 25

18 Unioto 25

20 Jonathan Alder 22

20 Lakeview22

20 Beaumont School 22

Division III

1 Gilmour Academy (32) 422

2 Coldwater (3) 314

3 Huron (3) 292

4 Highland (6) 291

5 Tuscarawas Valley (1) 214

6 Newark Catholic (2) 190

7 Buckeye Trail (3) 183

8 St Henry 169

9 Utica 126

10 Eastwood 96

11 Miami East 88

12 Lutheran West 72

13 Versailles 61

14 Independence 44

15 Fort Recovery 41

15 Adena 41

17 Newton Falls 35

18 Columbia (1) 27

18 Crestview (Columbiana) (1) 27

20 Orrville 23

Division IV

1 Jackson Center (34) 428

2 Arlington (3) 390

3 Waterford 273

4 Norwalk St. Paul (3) 235

5 McComb 217

6 Marion Local 152

7 New Bremen 112

8 Fort Loramie 108

8 Tuscarawas Central Catholic (1) 108

10 Notre Dame (3) 100

11 Old Fort 67

12 Ottoville 61

13 Leipsic 58

14 Minster 45

15 Buckeye Central 29

16 Dalton 26

17 South Central 22

18 Delaware Christian 20

19 Delphos St. John’s (1) 15

20 St Johns School (Ashtabula) (1) 14

Versailles’ Elizabeth Ording goes for a kill during a volleyball match against Celina on Sept. 12 in Versailles. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Elizabeth-Ording-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Elizabeth Ording goes for a kill during a volleyball match against Celina on Sept. 12 in Versailles. Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.