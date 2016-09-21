Versailles volleyball team ranked 13th in OHSVCA state rankings

COLUMBUS – For a second consecutive week the Versailles volleyball team is ranked No. 13 in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.
Versailles is ranked No. 13 in Division III in the third weekly OHSVCA poll of the 2016 season. The Lady Tigers were ranked No. 12 in the first poll of the season before falling to No. 13 last week.
Versailles is behind Gilmour Academy, Coldwater, Huron, Highland, Tuscarawas Valley, Newark Catholic, Buckeye Trail, St. Henry, Utica, Eastwood, Miami East and Lutheran West in the Division III state rankings.
Versailles is the lone Darke County team to be ranked in the OHSVCA state poll this season.
A number of other teams with Darke County connections are ranked in this week’s poll. Coldwater from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 2 in Division III, St. Henry from the MAC is ranked No. 8 in Division III, Miami East from the Cross County Conference is ranked No. 11 in Division III, Fort Recovery from the MAC is ranked No. 15 in Division III, Marion Local from the MAC is ranked No. 6 in Division IV, New Bremen from the MAC is ranked No. 7 in Division IV, Minster from the MAC is ranked No. 14 in Division IV, and Delphos St. John’s from the MAC is ranked No. 19 in Division IV.
For more information on the OHSVCA and its state rankings, visit its website at www.ohsvca.org.
OHSVCA state rankings
Division I
1 Ursuline Academy (41) 503
2 Dublin Coffman 293
3 Mason (1) 258
4 St Ursula Academy (Toledo) (6) 255
5 Mount Notre Dame 243
6 St Ursula Academy (Cincinnati) (1) 196
7 Brecksville-Broadview Hts (2) 190
8 Notre Dame Academy (2) 177
9 Hilliard Davidson 124
10 Mother Of Mercy (1) 90
11 Jackson 65
11 Solon 65
13 Strongsville 55
14 Saint Joseph Academy 50
15 St. Francis De Sales 51
16 Avon 48
17 Olentangy Liberty 37
18 Elyria 26
19 Lakota East 25
20 Olmsted Falls 22
Division II
1 Lake Catholic (34) 397
2 Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 272
3 Bishop Hartley (3) 254
4 Archbishop Alter 169
5 Logan Elm (3) 146
6 Jefferson (1) 140
7 Padua Franciscan 153
8 Benjamin Logan (1) 131
9 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (2) 123
10 New Philadelphia (1) 111
11 Southeast 109
12 Bishop Fenwick 98
13 Gallia Academy 39
14 Vermilion 36
15 John Glenn 30
15 Jefferson 30
17 Archbishop Hoban 28
18 Norwalk 25
18 Unioto 25
20 Jonathan Alder 22
20 Lakeview22
20 Beaumont School 22
Division III
1 Gilmour Academy (32) 422
2 Coldwater (3) 314
3 Huron (3) 292
4 Highland (6) 291
5 Tuscarawas Valley (1) 214
6 Newark Catholic (2) 190
7 Buckeye Trail (3) 183
8 St Henry 169
9 Utica 126
10 Eastwood 96
11 Miami East 88
12 Lutheran West 72
13 Versailles 61
14 Independence 44
15 Fort Recovery 41
15 Adena 41
17 Newton Falls 35
18 Columbia (1) 27
18 Crestview (Columbiana) (1) 27
20 Orrville 23
Division IV
1 Jackson Center (34) 428
2 Arlington (3) 390
3 Waterford 273
4 Norwalk St. Paul (3) 235
5 McComb 217
6 Marion Local 152
7 New Bremen 112
8 Fort Loramie 108
8 Tuscarawas Central Catholic (1) 108
10 Notre Dame (3) 100
11 Old Fort 67
12 Ottoville 61
13 Leipsic 58
14 Minster 45
15 Buckeye Central 29
16 Dalton 26
17 South Central 22
18 Delaware Christian 20
19 Delphos St. John’s (1) 15
20 St Johns School (Ashtabula) (1) 14
