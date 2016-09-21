Greenville, Versailles in position to OHSAA football playoffs

COLUMBUS – Greenville and Versailles are in line to make the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs, according to the first OHSAA computer ratings release of the 2016 season.

Greenville is ranked eighth in the Division III Region 12 and Versailles is ranked seventh in Division V Region 20. The top eight teams in each region at the end of the season will qualify for the playoffs.

As it stands through four weeks, Greenville would be the final team in Region 12 to qualify for the postseason. The Green Wave would travel to Franklin in the opening round of the playoffs.

Versailles would travel to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, who is ranked second in Region 20, for a regional quarterfinal game in the current playoff standings.

Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Mississinawa Valley and Tri-Village are not ranked in the top 12 of their regions. Thus they are out of playoff position and were not included in this week’s OHSAA computer ratings release.

The OHSAA computer points will be used to determine which football teams make the postseason following the conclusion of the regular season. Log on to the football page at OHSAA.org for an explanation of how the ratings are calculated.

The complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at http://www.ohsaa.org/sports/ft/boys/2016/2016Week4Ratings.pdf.

OHSAA football computer ratings

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 30 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Stow-Munroe Falls (4-0) 9.625, 2. Massillon Jackson (4-0) 9.275, 3. Canton McKinley (3-1) 8.7, 4. Lakewood St. Edward (3-1) 8.6, 5. Canton GlenOak (3-1) 8.225, 6. Solon (3-1) 7.725, 7. Euclid (3-1) 6.975, 8. North Canton Hoover (3-1) 6.5, 9. Shaker Hts. (3-1) 6.0, 10. Cle. St. Ignatius (3-1) 5.225, 11. Austintown-Fitch (2-2) 4.7, 12. Cleveland Heights (2-2) 4.3

Region 2 – 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-0) 10.3546, 2. Dublin Jerome (4-0) 9.95, 3. Findlay (4-0) 8.95, 4. Medina (4-0) 8.6, 5. Tol. Whitmer (3-1) 7.55, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-1) 7.375, 7. Newark (3-1) 5.925, 8. Parma (3-1) 5.35, 9. Elyria (2-2) 4.95, 10. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2-2) 3.475, 11. Brunswick (1-3) 3.05, 12. Lorain (2-2) 2.875

Region 3 – 1. Pickerington Central (4-0) 10.725, tie-2. Dublin Coffman (3-1) 9.95, tie-2. Hilliard Bradley (4-0) 9.95, 4. Upper Arlington (4-0) 9.8, 5. Huber Hts. Wayne (3-0-1) 9.2879, 6. Pickerington North (4-0) 8.95, 7. Springfield (3-1) 8.55, 8. Gahanna Lincoln (4-0) 7.4235, 9. Reynoldsburg (3-1) 7.025, 10. Lancaster (2-2) 5.523, 11. Beavercreek (3-1) 4.975, 12. Hilliard Davidson (2-2) 3.9

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Colerain (4-0) 13.1, 2. Cin. Elder (3-1) 9.875, 3. Clayton Northmont (3-1) 7.625, 4. Fairfield (3-1) 7.375, 5. Lebanon (3-1) 7.225, 6. Hamilton (3-1) 7.15, 7. Mason (3-1) 7.1, 8. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-1) 6.7942, 9. Cin. St. Xavier (2-2) 6.125, 10. Springboro (3-1) 6.0, 11. Cin. Sycamore (2-2) 5.15, 12. Cin. Oak Hills (2-2) 4.325

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Bedford (4-0) 11.875, 2. Warren G. Harding (4-0) 10.375, 3. Akron Ellet (4-0) 8.625, 4. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (4-0) 8.425, 5. Chardon (4-0) 7.8711, 6. Hudson (3-1) 7.7, 7. Copley (3-1) 7.5, 8. Aurora (3-1) 7.125, 9. Barberton (3-1) 7.075, 10. Painesville Riverside (3-1) 6.6, 11. Maple Hts. (3-1) 6.2, 12. Willoughby South (2-2) 4.95

Region 6 – 1. Avon (4-0) 11.075, 2. Holland Springfield (4-0) 9.425, 3. Avon Lake (3-1) 7.75, 4. Westlake (3-1) 7.6, 5. Olmsted Falls (3-1) 7.25, 6. Tol. St. John’s (3-1) 7.05, 7. Grafton Midview (3-1) 7.025, 8. Medina Highland (3-1) 6.9558, 9. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (3-1) 6.9, 10. Sylvania Northview (3-1) 6.05, 11. Fremont Ross (2-2) 4.7, 12. Tol. Waite (2-2) 3.625

Region 7 – 1. Uniontown Lake (4-0) 9.975, 2. Wooster (4-0) 8.65, 3. Worthington Kilbourne (4-0) 8.325, 4. Cols. Franklin Hts. (4-0) 7.575, 5. Westerville North (3-1) 7.025, 6. Cols. West (4-0) 6.9, 7. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-0) 6.525, 8. Pataskala Licking Hts. (3-1) 6.45, 9. Delaware Hayes (3-1) 6.275, 10. Massillon Washington (2-2) 5.875, 11. Massillon Perry (2-2) 5.575, 12. Boardman (2-2) 5.0

Region 8 – 1. Troy (4-0) 9.575, 2. Cin. Turpin (4-0) 8.375, 3. Cin. Walnut Hills (4-0) 8.25, 4. Cin. Princeton (3-1) 7.975, 5. Kings Mills Kings (3-1) 7.425, 6. Cin. La Salle (2-2) 6.825, 7. Trenton Edgewood (3-1) 6.025, 8. Miamisburg (3-1) 5.725, 9. Vandalia Butler (2-2) 5.575, 10. Harrison (2-2) 5.025, 11. Ashville Teays Valley (3-1) 4.325, 12. Cin. Anderson (2-2) 3.575

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Alliance Marlington (4-0) 9.725, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (3-1) 6.7298, 3. New Philadelphia (3-1) 6.125, 4. Richfield Revere (3-1) 5.975, 5. Niles McKinley (3-1) 5.95, 6. Canfield (3-1) 5.925, 7. Carrollton (3-1) 5.8977, 8. Louisville (2-2) 4.95, 9. Medina Buckeye (3-1) 4.9, 10. Poland Seminary (2-2) 4.725, 11. Chesterland West Geauga (2-2) 4.45, 12. Warren Howland (2-2) 4.425

Region 10 – 1. Sandusky (4-0) 8.175, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (4-0) 7.2307, 3. Bowling Green (3-1) 6.875, 4. Sandusky Perkins (3-1) 6.675, 5. Clyde (3-1) 5.85, 6. Parma Padua Franciscan (2-2) 5.7, 7. Hunting Valley University School (3-1) 5.275, 8. Tol. Woodward (3-1) 4.725, 9. Norwalk (2-2) 4.3157, 10. Lexington (2-2) 4.225, 11. Mansfield Madison Comp. (2-2) 3.75, 12. Ashland (2-2) 3.25

Region 11 – 1. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-0) 9.95, 2. Bexley (4-0) 8.325, 3. Cols. Beechcroft (4-0) 7.325, 4. Chillicothe (3-1) 6.95, 5. Whitehall-Yearling (3-1) 6.5518, 6. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (3-1) 6.475, 7. Marietta (3-1) 6.15, 8. Jackson (3-1) 5.6, 9. The Plains Athens (3-1) 5.3, 10. Cols. Independence (2-2) 5.125, 11. Thornville Sheridan (3-1) 4.75, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (2-2) 4.6

Region 12 – 1. Franklin (4-0) 9.575, 2. Wapakoneta (4-0) 8.475, 3. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-0) 8.25, tie-4. St. Marys Memorial (4-0) 7.575, tie-5. Wilmington (3-1) 7.225, 5. Bellbrook (4-0) 7.225, 7. Trotwood-Madison (3-1) 6.925, 8. Greenville (3-1) 6.125, 9. Norwood (3-1) 5.975, 10. Day. David H Ponitz (3-1) 5.55, 11. Tipp City Tippecanoe (3-1) 5.525, 12. Goshen (3-1) 5.425

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Mantua Crestwood (4-0) 10.225, 2. Perry (4-0) 9.075, 3. Hubbard (4-0) 6.875, 4. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (3-1) 6.8, 5. Peninsula Woodridge (4-0) 6.175, 6. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (3-1) 6.0, 7. Streetsboro (3-1) 5.425, 8. Pepper Pike Orange (3-1) 5.2626, 9. Oberlin Firelands (3-1) 5.225, 10. Struthers (3-1) 5.1641, 11. LaGrange Keystone (3-1) 4.475, 12. Cortland Lakeview (2-2) 3.975

Region 14 – 1. Port Clinton (4-0) 8.45, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-0) 8.275, 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (4-0) 7.2, 4. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (4-0) 6.45, 5. Bellevue (3-1) 6.3, 6. Lewistown Indian Lake (4-0) 6.175, 7. Napoleon (3-1) 5.525, 8. Oak Harbor (2-2) 4.575, tie-9. Cols. Bishop Hartley (2-2) 3.65, tie-9. Caledonia River Valley (2-2) 3.65, 11. Vermilion (2-2) 3.1, 12. London (2-2) 2.95

Region 15 – 1. Johnstown-Monroe (4-0) 9.75, 2. Shelby (4-0) 9.3, 3. Steubenville (4-0) 8.324, 4. Cambridge (4-0) 7.7, 5. Heath (4-0) 6.575, 6. Hebron Lakewood (4-0) 6.15, 7. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (3-1) 5.925, 8. Canal Fulton Northwest (3-1) 5.15, 9. Duncan Falls Philo (3-1) 4.975, 10. Wintersville Indian Creek (3-1) 4.25, 11. Ontario (2-2) 4.225, 12. Zanesville Maysville (3-1) 3.775

Region 16 – 1. Germantown Valley View (4-0) 8.575, 2. Cin. Wyoming (4-0) 8.35, 3. Waverly (4-0) 8.025, 4. Washington C.H. Washington (4-0) 7.15, 5. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-0) 7.125, 6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-1) 6.7, 7. Cin. Indian Hill (3-1) 6.45, 8. Day. Dunbar (3-1) 6.1, 9. Circleville Logan Elm (3-1) 5.55, 10. Middletown Madison (3-1) 5.4, 11. Cin. Mariemont (4-0) 5.325, 12. Reading (3-1) 4.65

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Garrettsville Garfield (4-0) 7.65, 2. Warrensville Hts. (3-1) 6.45, 3. Wickliffe (4-0) 6.025, 4. Magnolia Sandy Valley (3-1) 5.95, 5. Canfield South Range (4-0) 5.375, 6. Warren Champion (3-1) 5.2, 7. Orwell Grand Valley (3-1) 4.9, 8. Columbiana Crestview (2-2) 4.275, 9. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (3-1) 4.25, tie-10. Leavittsburg LaBrae (2-2) 4.2, tie-10. Rootstown (3-1) 4.2, tie-12. Canton Central Cath. (2-2) 3.9, tie-12. Youngstown Liberty (2-2) 3.9

Region 18 – 1. West Salem Northwestern (4-0) 8.225, 2. Milan Edison (4-0) 7.3, 3. Swanton (4-0) 6.3, 4. Pemberville Eastwood (3-1) 6.2, 5. Creston Norwayne (3-1) 6.15, 6. Genoa Area (3-1) 4.9381, 7. Doylestown Chippewa (3-1) 4.725, 8. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-1) 4.15, 9. Bellville Clear Fork (2-2) 4.05, 10. Tontogany Otsego (3-1) 3.975, 11. Elyria Cath. (3-1) 3.875, 12. Orrville (2-2) 3.75

Region 19 – 1. Belmont Union Local (4-0) 7.05, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (4-0) 6.9, 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-0) 6.775, 4. Wheelersburg (4-0) 6.7, 5. Coshocton (3-0) 6.0556, 6. Portsmouth (3-1) 5.5, tie-7. Piketon (3-1) 5.025, tie-7. Ironton Rock Hill (3-1) 5.025, 9. Minford (3-1) 4.95, 10. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-1) 4.85, 11. Martins Ferry (3-1) 4.4, 12. Cadiz Harrison Central (2-2) 4.175

Region 20 – 1. Coldwater (4-0) 8.325, 2. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-0) 7.875, 3. Richwood North Union (4-0) 6.15, 4. Anna (3-1) 5.425, 5. West Milton Milton-Union (3-1) 5.125, 6. Camden Preble Shawnee (3-1) 4.775, 7. Versailles (2-2) 4.7, 8. Cin. Madeira (3-1) 4.35, 9. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2-2) 4.275, 10. Jamestown Greeneview (3-1) 3.95, 11. Brookville (2-2) 3.85, 12. Carlisle (2-2) 2.5

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-0) 7.025, 2. Lisbon David Anderson (4-0) 6.75, 3. Kirtland (4-0) 5.925, 4. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-0) 5.9, 5. Columbia Station Columbia (3-1) 5.475, 6. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1) 5.3, 7. Columbiana (3-1) 4.95, 8. Dalton (3-1) 4.725, 9. Independence (3-1) 4.6, 10. Smithville (3-1) 3.75, 11. Brookfield (2-2) 3.6, 12. Ashland Crestview (3-1) 3.5

Region 22 – 1. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-0) 7.95, 2. Liberty Center (3-1) 6.725, 3. Bucyrus Wynford (4-0) 6.1, 4. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-1) 5.475, 5. Defiance Ayersville (4-0) 5.45, 6. Gibsonburg (4-0) 4.725, 7. Attica Seneca East (4-0) 3.975, 8. Carey (2-2) 3.7, 9. Van Buren (2-2) 3.375, 10. Columbus Grove (2-2) 3.3, 11. Sherwood Fairview (2-2) 3.125, 12. Defiance Tinora (2-2) 3.0

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (4-0) 6.675, 2. Newark Cath. (3-1) 6.1, 3. Bainbridge Paint Valley (3-1) 5.675, 4. Chesapeake (4-0) 5.425, 5. Hannibal River (4-0) 5.4, 6. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-0) 5.3333, 7. Cardington-Lincoln (3-1) 4.925, 8. Barnesville (3-1) 4.575, 9. Chillicothe Southeastern (3-1) 4.075, 10. Centerburg (3-1) 3.8, 11. Bellaire (2-2) 3.775, 12. West Jefferson (2-2) 3.475

Region 24 – tie-1. Williamsburg (3-1) 5.925, tie-1. Delphos Jefferson (3-1) 5.925, 3. Mechanicsburg (4-0) 5.725, 4. Maria Stein Marion Local (3-1) 5.35, 5. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-1) 4.625, 6. St. Henry (3-1) 4.5, 7. Harrod Allen East (3-1) 4.2, 8. Cin. Country Day (3-1) 3.9861, 9. Tipp City Bethel (3-1) 3.95, tie-10. West Liberty-Salem (2-2) 3.725, tie-10. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-1) 3.725, 12. Bluffton (3-1) 3.575

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Mogadore (4-0) 8.175, 2. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-0) 6.35, 3. Monroeville (4-0) 6.225, 4. Toronto (4-0) 5.925, 5. Norwalk St. Paul (4-0) 4.775, 6. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (3-1) 4.025, 7. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (3-1) 3.975, 8. East Canton (2-2) 3.925, 9. Newbury (3-1) 3.45, 10. Ashland Mapleton (2-2) 3.15, 10. Sebring McKinley (2-2) 3.15, 12. Windham (2-2) 2.4571

Region 26 – 1. Convoy Crestview (4-0) 6.075, 2. Edgerton (4-0) 5.45, 3. Lucas (3-1) 4.925, 4. Delphos St. John’s (3-1) 4.7, 5. Leipsic (3-1) 4.6, 6. McComb (3-1) 4.175, 7. Arlington (3-1) 4.075, 8. Lakeside Danbury (3-1) 3.85, 9. Tiffin Calvert (2-2) 3.025, 10. North Baltimore (2-2) 2.925, 11. Lima Perry (2-2) 2.8, 12. Plymouth (2-2) 2.275

Region 27 – 1. Portsmouth Sciotoville (4-0) 5.85, 2. Racine Southern (4-0) 5.6, 3. Shadyside (4-0) 5.15, 4. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-1) 4.5, 5. Waterford (3-1) 4.375, 6. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-1) 3.8371, 7. Danville (2-2) 3.65, 8. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (3-1) 3.45, 9. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3-1) 3.375, 10. Glouster Trimble (2-2) 3.15, 11. Corning Miller (2-2) 2.4571, 12. Reedsville Eastern (2-2) 2.45

Region 28 – 1. Covington (4-0) 6.375, 2. Troy Christian (4-0) 5.925, 3. Springfield Cath. Central (4-0) 4.575, 4. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (3-1) 4.15, 5. Fort Recovery (3-1) 3.6, 6. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-1) 3.575, 7. Cin. Hillcrest (3-1) 2.975, 8. DeGraff Riverside (3-1) 2.75, 9. Minster (2-2) 2.6, 10. Sidney Lehman Cath. (2-2) 2.475, 11. Ada (2-2) 2.225, 12. Lockland (1-3) 2.025

Greenville's Bradley Mead carries the ball after a catch during a football game against Eaton on Aug. 27 in Eaton.

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

