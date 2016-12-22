Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team defeats crosstown rival Union City

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley won the battle of crosstown rivals on Tuesday, defeating the Union City, Indiana, boys basketball team 61-51.

In the first quarter the game started out kind of hectic as two Mississinawa Valley players picked up two fouls each within the first 47 seconds.

As things settled down Mississinawa trailed 12-8 with 2:43 remaining in the first quarter, but the Blackhawks battled back to knot the score at 14-14 by the end of the period. Ethan Bowman led MV with six points in the quarter.

In the second quarter the Blackhawks got the first basket and went up by six points in the opening minute. They outscored the Indians 14-6 in the period, putting them up 28-20 by halftime. Andrew Johns helped Mississinawa Valley pull ahead with eight points in the second quarter.

After halftime Mississinawa Valley came out and increased its advantage by eight more points, outscoring Union City 19-11 in the third quarter to make it 47-31. Bowman led the Blackhawks with 10 points in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter took a turn, however, and the Union City Indians outscored the Blackhawks 20-14. It wasn’t enough for Union City, though, as Mississinawa Valley hung on to win 61-51. Bowman led MV with eight points in the fourth quarter.

Bowman led Mississinawa Valley with a game-high 26 points. Also for the Blackhawks, Johns scored 11 points, DJ Howell scored 7, Darin Miller scored 7, Matt Slob scored 6, Cody Dirksen scored 2, and Trenton Perkins scored 2.

Isaac Jefferies led Union City with 15 points, Trevor Spence scored 13, Tyler Thornhill scored 7, Trevor Thompson scored 6, Chase Jefferies scored 3, Weston Mote scored 3, Aaron Foster scored 2, and Dakota Hanaway scored 2.

Mississinawa Valley also won the junior varsity game 49-32.

Mississinawa Valley's Ethan Bowman catches a pass during a boys basketball game against Union City on Tuesday.