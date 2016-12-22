Darke County Soccer Association to host tryouts

DARKE COUNTY – Tryouts for the Darke County Soccer Association spring 2017 select teams will be held on Jan. 15.

The travel teams will be open to any boys and girls born between Jan. 1, 2003 and Dec. 31, 2008.

Anyone wishing to try out may stop by the Greenville Senior High School auxiliary gym (enter through door No. 13) from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 15. The tryouts will last approximately 30 minutes. Athletes should wear gym shoes and bring water.

Anyone with questions may contact Jason Snyder at 937-423-1703 or Tiffany Dickey at 937-459-9533.

The Darke County Soccer Association can be found on Facebook and on Instagram at darkecountysoccer.