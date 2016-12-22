Bradford girls basketball beats National Trail

BRADFORD – The Bradford girls basketball team won its second game in a row with a 46-38 Cross County Conference victory against National Trail on Thursday.

Bradford led 6-4 through one quarter of play and extended its lead to 21-9 by halftime. National Trail cut the lead to 32-22 in the third quarter and outscored the Railroaders in the fourth quarter, but Bradford hung on for the 46-38 win.

Mandi Bates led Bradford with a game-high 18 points in the victory. Also for the Railroaders, Bianca Keener scored 10 points, Ally Booker scored 6, Chelsea Gill scored 5, Brooke Fair scored 4, Liv Hart scored 2, and Hannah Fout scored 1. Keener also had 10 rebounds, giving her a double-double.

Payten Laird led National Trail with 15 points.

Bradford improved to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the CCC with the victory.