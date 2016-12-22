Franklin Monroe girls basketball team beats Miami East

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe beat Miami East 40-34 in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Thursday.

Franklin Monroe led 13-8 through one quarter and extended its lead to 21-12 in the second quarter. Miami East cut its deficit to 27-23 in the third quarter, but FM pulled further away in the fourth quarter to win by six.

Corina Conley led Franklin Monroe with a game-high 15 points while also adding nine rebounds, five blocks and five steals. Also for the Lady Jets, Chloe Peters scored 8 points, Audrey Cable scored 6, Kinsey Goins scored 5, Kennedy Morris scored 4, and Belle Cable scored 2.

Haley Howard and Amber Kinnison led Miami East with 11 points each. Also for the Vikings, Bailey Miller scored 8, and Gabrielle Hawkins scored 4.