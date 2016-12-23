Mississinawa Valley 8th grade boys basketball team beats Covington

COVINGTON – The Mississinawa Valley eighth grade boys basketball team beat Covington 44-41 on Thursday.

Mississinawa Valley trailed 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime but fought back to take a 31-30 lead in the third quarter. The Blackhawks then outscored the Buccaneers 13-11 in the fourth quarter to win by 3 points.

Wyatt Feltner led Mississinawa Valley with 15 points in the victory. Also for the Blackhawks, Blayne Johnson scored 14 points, Leevi Ward scored 8, Trey Godfrey scored 5, and Caiden Beanbloosom scored 2.