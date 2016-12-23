Greenville boys basketball team suffers its 1st GWOC loss at Sidney

SIDNEY – Despite getting 38 points from Isaiah Gable, the Greenville boys basketball team suffered its first Greater Western Ohio Conference loss of the season on Friday, falling 85-76 at Sidney.

The game was back and forth until the last two minutes, when the Yellow Jackets finally took control. From a 63-all tie, the Jackets went up 67-63 and 69-65 with 3:01 left in the game.

Buckets by Devan Rogers and Andre Gordon made it 73-65 and Gordon and Ratez Roberts scored a minute late to give Sidney a 77-67 lead with a minute remaining.

Gordon was spectacular, hitting 13 for 28 from the floor and a perfect 13-for-13 from the line for a game-high 40 points. The sophomore also had eight assists.

Sidney had four players score in double figures. In addition to Gordon, Roberts finished with 14, Rogers had 12 and Isaiah Bowser, whose two 3-pointers staked Sidney to an early 10-3 lead, added 11.

Roberts had a double-double, adding 12 rebounds, six of those on the offensive end. He was 7-for-11 from the field.

The win gave the Jackets a 5-0 mark and a perfect first round in the GWOC American North Division. Overall, they are 6-1.

Gable led Greenville with his 38 points. Also for the Green Wave, Aaron Rich scored 14 points, Peter Pandey scored 9, Devin Hendrix scored 7, Trae Wood scored 6, and Kyle Mills scored 2.

Greenville fell to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the American North. Friday’s loss was the Wave’s first since their season opener on Dec. 2 at Northmont. Greenville will return to action on Tuesday when it plays host to Stebbins.