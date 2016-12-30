Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team loses at Miami East

CASSTOWN – Mississinawa Valley lost 62-33 to Miami East in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Tuesday.

Miami East led 12-11 through one quarter and 25-16 at halftime. The Vikings increased their lead to 42-26 in the third quarter on their way to the 62-33 win.

Makayla Stump led Mississinawa Valley with 11 points in the game. Also for the Lady Hawks, Kelsie Hunt scored 10 points, and Kylie Willis scored 6.

Bailey Miller led Miami East with a game-high 30 points. Also for the Vikings, Camryn Miller scored 9 points, and Hailey Howard scored 8.