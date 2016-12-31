Ansonia boys basketball team loses at Fort Recovery

FORT RECOVERY – The Ansonia boys basketball team lost 79-67 to Fort Recovery on Friday.

Fort Recovery took a 21-17 first quarter lead and led 50-37 at halftime. The home team extended its lead to 66-48 in the third quarter on its way to the 12-point victory.

Devyn Sink led Ansonia with a game-high 31 points. Also for the Tigers, Hunter Muir scored 13 points, Trevor Alexander scored 12, Matthew Shook scored 4, Lane Clark scored 3, and Brayden Swabb scored 3.

Micaiah Cox led Fort Recovery with 17 points, Matt Bihn scored 16, Payton Jutte scored 13, Caleb Martin scored 11, and Jason Roessner scored 9.

Ansonia fell to 5-3 with the loss.