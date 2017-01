ANSONIA – The Bradford junior high girls basketball teams both won at Ansonia on Tuesday.

Bradford won the seventh grade game 32-10. Austy Miller led Bradford with 13 points, Rylee Canan scored 11, Karissa Weldy scored 4, Ramsee Smith scored 2, and Ally Wackler scored 2.

Bradford won the eighth grade game 36-17. Skipp Miller led Bradford with 14 points, Cassi Mead scored 11, Emma Canan scored 5, Maggie Manuel scored 4, and Abby Gade scored 2.