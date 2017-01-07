Versailles boys basketball team wins at Parkway

ROCKFORD – The Versailles boys basketball team easily defeated Parkway 71-29 in Midwest Athletic Conference action on Friday.

Versailles took control early with a 20-3 first quarter lead and led 33-12 at halftime. The Tigers increased their advantage to 53-21 in the third quarter on their way to the 71-29 victory.

Justin Ahrens led Versailles with a game-high 29 points. Also for the Tigers, Keaton McEldowney scored 11 points, AJ Ahrens scored 10, Alex Wendel scored 6, Cole Niekamp scored 4, Kyle Jones scored 3, Austin Knapke scored 3, Sam Barga scored 2, Connor Custenborder scored 2, and Evan Hiestand scored 1.

Mason Baxter led Parkway with 6 points. Also for the Panthers, Caleb Kinney scored 5 points, Justin Barna scored 4, Jeremy Feldes scored 4, Logan Huff scored 4, Andrew Baker scored 3, Nicholas Hawk scored 2, and Jack Wehe scored 1.

Versailles improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in the MAC with the win while Parkway fell to 3-7 overall and 0-2 in the MAC.