Bradford girls basketball team loses at St. Henry

ST. HENRY – Bradford played well offensively Saturday afternoon but on defense couldn’t stop St. Henry as the Lady Railroaders lost 84-48.

“Offensively I liked what we did, especially the first half,” Bradford girls basketball coach Patrick McKee said. “We attacked the rim well, which is something we’ve been working on and we didn’t do it earlier in the season. Defensively we didn’t look good at all today. We looked like we’d never worked on basic defensive skills, which this is a team that told me at the beginning of the year they know that defense is their identity. And today we didn’t show that at all.”

Bradford played from behind all afternoon as St. Henry took an early 13-2 lead after starting the game with a 7-0 run. The Railroaders rallied and reduced the double-digit deficit to 17-11 at one point late in the quarter and finished the period down 22-13.

Bradford played even with St. Henry for the first four minutes of the second quarter and was within 8 at 28-20. From there St. Henry took control and went on a 17-7 run to end the half, going into the intermission up 45-27.

“I felt we got away from what was working for a little bit,” McKee said. “Defensively we didn’t close out the right way. That was the biggest thing I was really disappointed with today, was just simply our close-outs. We didn’t close out. Offensively we kind of got away from attacking all ball movement and sharing the ball, and we kind of went to a one-person offense. And I told the girls all it takes is one minute and an 8-point deficit goes to 15.”

Bradford never was able to recover and trailed by at least 15 points the rest of the game. St. Henry led 70-42 at the end of the third quarter on the way to its 84-48 victory.

Mandi Bates led Bradford with 23 points, which tied St. Henry’s Danielle Lange for the game high. Also for the Railroaders, Chelsea Gill scored 9 points, Hannah Fout scored 6, Brooke Fair scored 4, Bailey Wysong scored 4, and Olivia Hart scored 2.

Lange led St. Henry with her 23 points, Alexis Ontrop scored 16, Allison Siefring scored 12, Nikki Keller scored 10, Kendra Rose scored 8, Addy Vaughn scored 5, Danielle Imel scored 4, Jessica Langenkamp scored 2, Cora Stammen scored 2, and Nora Vaughn scored 2.

Bradford fell to 2-7 with Saturday’s loss while St. Henry improved to 5-7.

The Railroaders will play at Tri-County North on Tuesday.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0001.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0002.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0004.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0006.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP9953.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP9958.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP9959.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP9962.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP9965.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP9969.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP9971.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP9977.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP9982.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP9984.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP9987.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP9993.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP9994.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP9996.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate Bradford’s Chelsea Gill scans the St. Henry defense during a girls basketball game on Saturday in St. Henry. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Chelsea-Gill-WEB.jpg Bradford’s Chelsea Gill scans the St. Henry defense during a girls basketball game on Saturday in St. Henry. Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.